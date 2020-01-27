Funeral services for Betty Hayden of Fairview, MT are Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church with Robin Trudell officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Fairview, ND under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Betty passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at the Sidney Health Center Extended Care, Sidney, MT.
