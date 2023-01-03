230104-obit-Lee

Memorial Mass for Betty J. Lee, 61 of Sidney/Fairview, MT are at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Fairview, MT with Fr. Jim O’Neil as presider. Wake services are at 6:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Fairview, MT. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Betty Jean Lee was born February 10th, 1961, to Mary Ann and Konrad Korff in North Hollywood, California. In 1969, the family moved to and operated a small farm on the outskirts of Rockham, South Dakota. She spent a happy childhood there with her older sister Mary (Fink) and attended school in Rockham and Faulkton, South Dakota. From a young age and through life she demonstrated a tender love for animals, a passion for reading, and a strong creative drive.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Lee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments