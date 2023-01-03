Memorial Mass for Betty J. Lee, 61 of Sidney/Fairview, MT are at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Fairview, MT with Fr. Jim O’Neil as presider. Wake services are at 6:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Fairview, MT. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Betty Jean Lee was born February 10th, 1961, to Mary Ann and Konrad Korff in North Hollywood, California. In 1969, the family moved to and operated a small farm on the outskirts of Rockham, South Dakota. She spent a happy childhood there with her older sister Mary (Fink) and attended school in Rockham and Faulkton, South Dakota. From a young age and through life she demonstrated a tender love for animals, a passion for reading, and a strong creative drive.
On February 4th, 1987, she married the love of her life – Dale Lee. Together they lived in the nearby towns of Zell and Redfield, South Dakota, and raised three children: Jami, Chad, and Bryan. In 2007, after the children were raised, they moved to Sidney, Montana. Her sister Mary’s family, her parents, and two of her children and their families all ended up in the area. Betty was a very loving and caring person and living near family meant the world to her. She and Dale kept close ties to their family and friends in South Dakota and traveled back and forth often for visits and special events. Together they enjoyed many road trips and loved being outdoors to fish and camp.
She loved playing cards (particularly pinochle and hand & foot) and had an endearing competitive streak. She spent endless hours creating. She crocheted blankets for newborns and adults alike. Whether creating blankets, quilts, Amigurumi animals, scrubbies, jellies, canned vegetables, or Christmas ornaments her gift for giving to others shone brightly. She showered her family and friends with handmade gifts. She participated in the St. Matthew’s Fall Bazaar and Silver Bells events in Fairview. She also donated frequently to charities and those in need including Emmaus House and Sidney Health Center – Extended Care.
She had a deep love for animals and a special love for the dogs in her life. She took them with her everywhere she went – shopping, dropping by for visits, daily runs and even to Church. She was a Wife, a Daughter, a Sister, a Mother, an Aunt, a Grandmother, a Great Grandmother, an animal activist, a tireless reader, and an endless giver to those in need. She had a delightfully pesky sense of humor and an infectious laugh to match. Many summer nights were spent around the backyard campfire swapping stories and partaking in “fellowship” (our word for having a couple of beers).
She and her dog Gunny were taken suddenly in a vehicle accident on December 26, 2022. She will be missed by many friends and family and the memories we made with her will forever hold a special place in our hearts. Our stories of her and the times we shared together will leave us laughing beside the fire with smiles on our faces for many years to come.
Betty is survived by her husband, Dale Lee; three children, Jami (Jason) Bird of Sidney, Montana, Chad (Kea) Lee of Redfield, South Dakota, and Bryan (Julia) Lee of Culbertson, Montana; ten grandchildren, Austin (Briana) Wager of Redfield, South Dakota, Nathan (Alicyn) Wager of Watertown, South Dakota, Nicholas Wager of Aberdeen, South Dakota, Shadd Wager of Redfield, South Dakota, Justin Bird of Sidney, Montana, Katelyn Watson of Sidney, Montana, and Hunter, Aubrey, Rylee, and Gabby Lee all of Culbertson, Montana; five great-grandchildren, Braxton, Landry, Lawsyn, Swazey, and Tyse; mother, Mary Ann Korff; and sister, Mary (Jim) Fink.
Betty is preceded in death by her father, Konrad Korff, and her dog, Elmo.
