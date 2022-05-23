Betty Jane DeShaw, 86
Betty Jane DeShaw went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 17th. Surrounded by her family, she peacefully returned to the arms of her loving husband, Larry DeShaw, joining him in Heaven.
Betty was born at her home in Sidney, Montana, to John and Alma Miller (Vanderhoff) on September 21, 1935. She was the youngest of three, and is survived by her two older brothers; Lewis and Gene.
Betty grew up in Sidney, where she met and married her husband, Larry DeShaw on August 8, 1953. Together they raised six children; Mike, Dennis, Pat, Brian, Kevin & Rosalie.
Betty DeShaw was a kind soul whose charm and wit attracted many lifelong friends. But first and foremost, she was a loving wife and devoted mother to her six children. From the moment she married her husband Larry, Betty dedicated her entire life to her family. She never missed a school function, sports event, charitable fundraiser, or church function. In the process, Betty created a legacy that includes professors, scientists, healers, and business leaders.
Beneath Betty’s quiet exterior, she was a courageous woman, never shrinking from the challenges that life presented. Even with Larry working out of town frequently, Betty managed a household and even ran a family farm, while raising a daughter and five sons. And in her final battle, Betty’s faith and courage allowed her to face cancer with no fear and with remarkable grace, confident that she would soon be reunited with her dear Larry in the kingdom of Heaven.
Betty especially loved her Grandchildren, she loved to play bingo and visiting her many, many friends and relatives.
Grateful for having shared in Betty’s life are her Brothers, Gene and Lewis Miller, her children; Mike DeShaw, Dennis DeShaw, Pat (Debbie) DeShaw, Brian (Coral) DeShaw, Kevin (Cassie) DeShaw, Rosalie (Chris) Given, her Grandchildren, Trevor (Heather) DeShaw, Cherise (Eric) Davies, Brittany (Lee) Riddle, Derek (Teron) DeShaw, Daryl DeShaw, Joey DeShaw, Zach DeShaw, Joslynn DeShaw, Austin Haag, Jaime Wolfe, Danielle DeShaw, Jennifer (Kody) Kahla, Samantha (Colton) Toren, Christophr Given, Paige Given, and her 19 Great-Grandchildren.
Betty is preceded in death by her loving husband, Larry DeShaw.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Betty will be at 10 a.m., on Friday, May 27, 2022, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Sidney, Montana, with Father Callistus Igwenagu as Presider. Interment will be in the Richland Memorial Park Cemetery, Sidney, MT, under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevensons Funeral Home of Sidney. Visitation and Fellowship will be on Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour before mass at the church. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.