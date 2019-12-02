Betty L. Wilson, 84
Funeral services for Betty L. Wilson, 84 of Sidney are at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney, MT on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Tony SiFuentes officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. with a public family service starting at 4 p.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel. Interment will be in Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, MT under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Betty passed away Friday evening, November 29, 2019, at the Sidney Health Center, Sidney, MT.