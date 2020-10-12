Betty Marie Keysor passed away Wednesday October 7, 2020 at McCone County Health Center in Circle, MT.
Betty was born March 11, 1928, in Richey, MT, the daughter of Herman and Gladys (Anderson) Volbrecht.
She graduated from Richey High School with the class of 1945. Betty married Bill Keysor on September 7, 1946, in Glendive, MT. From their union they had five children: Cheryl, Keith, Bruce, Becky and Susy. She mothered numerous “bonus” kids over the years like the Schipman kids and Steve Baldwin.
Betty taught country school while waiting for Bill to return home from the military. She worked many jobs and wore many titles, but the one she was most proud of and cherished was being the Richey Librarian from June 25, 1978, to December 10, 2015, retiring at the age of 87.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, 6 siblings, her husband, son Keith, a grandson, and one nephew.
She is survived by three daughters; Cheryl Whiteman (Jerry) of Richey, Becky Vetter (Brian) of Glendive and Susy Ehli (Ken) of Circle; a son Bruce Keysor of Richey, a sister Jean Crockett of Mandurah, West Australia, sister in-laws, Frances Volbrecht and Sheryl Volbrecht, brother-in-law, Lyle (Harumi) Keysor and daughter-in-law Deanna Brost. Ten grandchildren; Kim (Cole) Hanks of Wolf Point, Kelly (Nicole) Keysor of Sidney, Kirk Keysor of Martindale, MT, Kyle Keysor of Circle, MT, Ben (Jo) Keysor of Billings, MT, Megan (Ross) Winfrey of Livingston, MT, Brett (Lonnie) Smith of Glendive, MT, Brendan Vetter of Glendive, MT, Mandi (Casey) Nay of Circle, MT and Dena (Bryan) Badley of Glendive, MT, a step-grandson Brad ( Tonya) Vetter of Johnstown, CO. Also surviving her are 15 great grandchildren, 2 step great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 2p.m. at the Senior Citizen Center in Richey with Kris Buller officiating. Private family interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Richey Library or Richey Museum.
