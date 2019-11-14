Betty Mae Snyder
March 24, 1934 to Nov. 9, 2019
Betty Mae (Flesch; Fauque) Snyder passed away surrounded by family on November 9, 2019 in Helena, MT at the age of 85.
Betty Mae was born on March 24, 1934 in Lewistown, MT to Norma and Norbert Flesch. She grew up in Shelby, MT where she graduated high school. She met her husband, Verne Fauque, in Missoula where she later attended school at UM. They had their first child, Jo Mae, in Missoula before moving to the Baltimore area where Laura and Alan were born. The family moved to Santa Barbara in 1959, where they spent many happy years until Verne passed away.
She moved with her children back to Shelby where she met Ray Snyder. When they married, she blended with step children William, Gene, Barbara, and Fred; along with many step-grandchildren. Betty Mae learned to proficiently drive over-the-road semi’s and gravel trucks during this time. Ray passed away in 1994.
Betty Mae lived in Billings for 48 years beginning in 1971 and was active in her church, bridge and home extension. She was always ready for fun and playing any type of game with family and friends. Always an animal lover, she raised several dogs and enjoyed horseback rides in the backcountry. Her music appreciation lasted throughout her life and will be carried on through generations. She will be forever remembered for her strength, will, and faith. Betty Mae was a fierce advocate for her family and cherished friends. Her love, stalwart support, humor, and powerful personality and will be greatly missed.
Betty Mae is survived by her three children Jo Mae Burns (Jeffrey), Laura Clark (Michael), and Alan Fauque (Roxanne); her grandchildren David Irvin, Tiffany Stores (Jeff), Jenna Clark (Michael Sanders), Kaci Gibbons (Matthew), Spencer Clark (Amanda Miller), Carson Fauque (Chelsey), and Emily Lichte (Kyle Czech); her great grandchildren Jordyn Irvin (Breanna Kirby), Marcus Irvin, Damon Irvin, Brock Stores, Hayden Stores, Elsie Mae Sanders, Norman Sanders, Jack Gibbons, Jaydin Fauque; and her great-great grandchild Kamden Irvin. She is also survived by her beloved dog, Zavi.
Betty Mae is preceded in death by her husband Verne; her second husband Ray; and her parents.
A mass and celebration of Betty Mae’s life is scheduled for 10:30 am on Monday, November 25th at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Billings, MT. Memorial donations may be made to St. Bernard for the Teenage Youth Group or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel Billings and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.