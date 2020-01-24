Betty Norby, 94
Funeral services for Betty Norby, 94 of Sidney are at 10:00 A.M., Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Sidney with Pastor David Huskamp officiating. Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Fairview, ND under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Betty passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Sidney Health Center Extended Care, Sidney, MT.
