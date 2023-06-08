Beverly Elise Perrault Lalonde

Beverly Elise Perrault Lalonde

Beverly Elise Perrault Lalonde passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 4, 2023 in Billings, MT.  She was 92.

Born in White Bear Lake, MN on May 5, 1931, Beverly grew up in St Paul, MN and attended St. Paul’s Visitation Convent School. She met her husband Eugene during sophomore dancing classes while he attended St. Thomas Military Academy. He also studied Pre-Law at the College. They graduated from high school in 1949 and were engaged in 1951.

Load comments