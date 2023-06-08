Beverly Elise Perrault Lalonde passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 4, 2023 in Billings, MT. She was 92.
Born in White Bear Lake, MN on May 5, 1931, Beverly grew up in St Paul, MN and attended St. Paul’s Visitation Convent School. She met her husband Eugene during sophomore dancing classes while he attended St. Thomas Military Academy. He also studied Pre-Law at the College. They graduated from high school in 1949 and were engaged in 1951.
Beverly and Gene married on June 28, 1952, in St. Paul and moved to Opheim, MT. After two years in Missoula, MT, Gene graduated from the University of Montana Law School. They relocated to St. Paul in 1954, where they welcomed daughter, Kathleen Therese.
Gene enlisted in the Air Force in 1955 and was sent to Middletown, PA, as a Judge Advocate. The family returned later to St. Paul where Gene worked for Remington Rand Univac. They moved to Sidney MT in 1960 where Gene joined the family company, Lalonde Construction, and practiced law as well. They were blessed with three more children, Mary Ellen in 1961, Michael Gerard in 1963 and James Albert in 1966. Beverly loved being a mother.
Gene was appointed US Attorney in Billings, MT in 1969, and the family moved there. Beverly began her volunteer service at St. Vincent Auxiliary as a Coffee Cart Lady, Pink Lady and Surgery Waiting Room Attendant. She became the Buyer Manager for the Gift Shop at St. Vincent’s Hospital for 5 years and served over 6,000 volunteer hours.
With their children grown, they spent summers in Billings and winters in Palm Springs, CA. Gene suffered from major cardiac disease and Beverly dedicated her life to his care and comfort. Gene passed in 1993. Throughout her life she helped others during difficult times and never hesitated to love and care for family and friends.
Beverly continued with plans to move to Summerlin, NV and joined St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. She became involved with the Rosary Makers as their Director, creating thousands of rosaries for missions worldwide. She loved her family, friends and faith and spent 23 years in Summerlin. In 2020, she moved back to Billings to be closer to family and friends.
Beverly is survived by her four children: Kathleen Tharp (Ronald), Mary Rockwell (Bradley), Michael Lalonde and James Lalonde (April); 7 grandchildren: Melissa Thomas (Jeff), Sean Tharp (Amanda), Ryan Tharp, Nicholas Rockwell (Mallory), Natalie Rockwell, Jack Lalonde and Presley Lalonde; and 4 great- grandchildren: Chayten, Aiden, Cameron and Sloan. Preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Albert Lalonde, her parents Mr. and Mrs. James Stanley Perrault and her brothers, James Perrault and Thomas Perrault.
Beverly’s Celebration of Life will begin with a Rosary Vigil on June 14 th at 6:45pm at Michelotti-Sawyers Funeral Home with Live-Streaming @ www.michelottisawyers.com. Funeral service will take place at St. Thomas Parish at 10:00am on June 15 th . Following the service, Beverly will be laid to rest with her husband, Eugene, at Holy Cross Cemetery. Luncheon reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, a Memorial to St. Thomas Parish or St. Vincent’s Hospital is requested.