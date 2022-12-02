221204-obit-Davis

Visitation for Billy Davis of Sidney, MT, will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Memorial Chapel in Sidney, MT on Tuesday December 6th from 10:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney are assisting his friends. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Billy G. “Snoball” Davis appeared in the Sidney area as a young boy from Cheyenne, Wyoming around 1941. Reports vary on HOW exactly he arrived; some say by train, some say he walked. Others say he was found snoozing behind the stockyards. Either way, Snoball was taken in by Oakley and Leta Dayton, who he affectionately referred to as “Papa” and “Mama” and worked with the Daytons until the Fettigs bought their outfit in 1953. At that point, he befriended Ray Fettig and a lifelong friendship was struck.

