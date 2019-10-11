Blake Thrams, 63
Funeral services for Blake Thrams, 63 of Sidney are at 10:00 A.M., Monday, October 14, 2019, at the Pella Lutheran Church in Sidney with Pastor Tim Tharp officiating. Interment will be in the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, MT under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com. Visitation will be Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 11 AM to 6 PM at the funeral home and one hour before service at the church.
Blake E. Thrams was brought into this world on a 40 below zero night in Sidney, Montana. He was born on December 9, 1955 to Leon and Mary (Balducke) Thrams, the second of three children. Blake was raised on the family ranch, which instilled upon him the values of life; honesty, hard work, and fun.
He enjoyed playing out there with his sister, and helping with the day to day ranch duties. Blake attended school, in a one room country school house all the way through the 7 th grade. He finished his schooling in town in Wibaux, MT. He left home in 1976 to pursue a career. During this time he got married and became a loving father of his two sons, Travis and Josh. He loved to collect caps after 38 years working in the oil field, for Mitchel’s Oil.
In 2012 Blake married Betty Taylor in Sidney. He went to work for the City of Sidney, Old Dominion Freight line, and last for Helena Agri Enterprises.
Blake passed away, at his home, on Tuesday October 8, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife Betty, sons Travis (Katlyn) of Bozeman, Josh (Britany) of Sidney, and his two grandchildren, Rye and Riggen Thrams. His father Leon Thrams, sister Esther (Mike) Egan, brother Bryan (Sharla), two nieces and a nephew, as well as 2 great nieces.
Blake is preceded in death by: his grandparents; his mother, Mary; his nieces, Shannon Thrams; and several aunts and uncles.