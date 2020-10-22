Bobby Harris Sr., of Sidney, Montana, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Sidney Health Center in Sidney. Visitation will be from 11 to 5 p.m. Thursday, October 23, 2020, at Fulkerson’s Memorial Chapel in Sidney. Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Heaven to Earth Church in Sidney, with Louie Reyna officiating. Interment will be at the Brorson Cemetery, in the Brorson Community. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Bobby John Harris was born November 1, 1950, to Vernon and Alice (Halverson) Harris in Hazelgreen, Wisconsin. He was the fourth of six rambunctious boys. He was raised on a dairy farm in Blanchardville, Wisconsin, by his dad. He attended school in Blanchardville until joining the Army at age 16. After being discharged from the Army, he worked many different occupations to include oilfield, farming, owning Harris Carpet Service,with his brother, Steve. Owning his own mechanic shop, laser car service, where he became known as "Laser Bob." Most recently he enjoyed painting houses and doing maintenance at the Brorson School, as well as anything he could do for the Brorson Community. He had the love of his life, Teri, working by his side. His motto was, "You can do anything you put your mind to." He always had an overflowing schedule due to his inability to say no when asked for help with anything.
In his spare time, he loved spending time with family. He enjoyed grandkid sleepovers where he took full advantage to teach them the proper pranks. He learned and loved to work with agates, and could often be found at his favorite fishing spot.
Bob is survived by; his loving wife, Teri; his children, Bobby (Sam) Harris Jr., Sis (Louie) Reyna, Brent (Shannon) Harris, Bo (Hope) Harris, Brad (Cyndi) Harris, Carrie Harris, Jeremy Harris, Brianna Christensen, Rhiannon (Shane) Herbst, Kenyon (Sam) Johnson, Jeremie (Amber) Johnson, and several others that looked up to him as a father figure. He is also survived by 5 brothers and 3 sisters; Dave (Julie) Harris, Steve (Gloria) Harris, Gary Harris, Vernon (Jo) Harris Jr., Rocky (Cathy) Roberts, Brian Porter, Angie Thompson-Smith, Brenda Roberts, and multiple grandkids, great grandkids, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and infant sister.