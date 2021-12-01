Bonne Lu Perry was born March 26, 1929 and died Nov. 24, 2021 at Sheridan Memorial Nursing Home of natural causes. She was born to Glenn and Mabel (Scriven) Harris in Miles City, Montana.
In her early years she lived on a ranch south of Miles City with her older sister, Wanda Wankel. Their mother died of an aneurysm at 31 and they lived on the ranch with their father for another year.
Their father Glenn decided the girls would be better off with his sister in Conrad, Montana. At the age of seven, Bonne moved to Havre, Montana where she lived with Bert and Al Perry. In retrospect, they wished they had kept the girls together. From this point on, Bonne and Wanda didn’t see each other often and this ignited a long-time desire to be together.
Bonne attended college in Missoula acquiring a BA and Masters in English, Drama, and Education and upon graduation she taught at Whitefish, then Great Falls. At age 30 she began teaching in Long Island, NY where she was an accomplished director for ten years.
In 1967 she moved back to Montana with sister Wanda and family on the Wankel family farm near Raymond. The sisters were together again.
After three years, Bonne moved to Wolf Point, Montana starting a second career in Social Work. She then moved to Sidney, Montana where she became Director of Social Services for Roosevelt, Daniels, and Sheridan counties. Bonne retired to Sheridan County in the early 2000’s, then moved to the Pioneer Manor to be with her sister Wanda. The sisters were together again.
Bonne was a huge fan of Daniel O’Donnell and Lawrence Welk and her favorite color was blue. She was also a devoted member of People’s Congregational Church in Sidney.
Surviving are nephew and niece, Mike Wankel of Raymond and Diane Chandler of Plentywood; her niece Sandy Wankel of Regina, Saskatchewan; grand (according to Bonne) nieces and nephews, Meghan and Mallory Wankel; Gwen Budd, Joey Chandler, Billy Chandler, Bob Chandler, Bonne Chandler and numerous great nieces and nephews. Bonne is also survived by her dear friend, Tammy Fields and her family of Glasgow, Montana.
There will be a graveside committal 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at the Huffman-Wankel Cemetery, located one mile west of the Wankel farm. All are welcome to attend.
Fulkerson Funeral Home of Plentywood has charge of arrangements. Read the complete obituary, post remembrances, and send cards and flowers online at www.fulkersonsplentywood.com
To plant a tree in memory of Bonne Perry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.