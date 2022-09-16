Bonnie Counts LaRoque, 84

Bonnie Counts LaRoque, 84, passed peacefully at Sidney Health Care Extended Care in Sidney, Montana, on Sept. 7, 2022.

Bonnie was born on May 11, 1938, to Arnold and Leona Ellingson in Great Falls, Montana. She loved the outdoors and spending time with her family, especially camping in the summer and snowmobiling in the winter. She enjoyed movie time with her grandchildren and cherished the moments they spent watching Disney movies or her favorite movie,” Dirty Dancing.”

