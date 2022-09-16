Bonnie Counts LaRoque, 84, passed peacefully at Sidney Health Care Extended Care in Sidney, Montana, on Sept. 7, 2022.
Bonnie was born on May 11, 1938, to Arnold and Leona Ellingson in Great Falls, Montana. She loved the outdoors and spending time with her family, especially camping in the summer and snowmobiling in the winter. She enjoyed movie time with her grandchildren and cherished the moments they spent watching Disney movies or her favorite movie,” Dirty Dancing.”
She had a love for dolls, dancing, cooking, and decorating. She was a great caregiver and enjoyed her work as a CNA. In addition to her CNA work, she also took pride in and enjoyed cleaning houses and commercial businesses. She was very active up until her last days and would often choose to walk outside rather than ride in a car. She loved to socialize with her friends and play bingo and card games all afternoon. She had many friends and will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
She leaves to cherish her memory her beloved brother, Jim (Cindy) Ellingson of Great Falls, MT; three children, Theresa (Randy) Roark of Ocala, WA, Mark (Gentrie) Lemerond, of Sidney, MT, Colleen (Ron) Brown of Vaughn, MT; she was blessed with 7 grandchildren, Tiana Roark, Randy David (Kristen) Roark, Sydney (Jesse) Schmidt, Hailey Lemerond, Piper Lemerond, Nichole (Neil) Bird, and Marc Lewis; 13 great grandchildren, Kala Roark, Trenton Roark, Randy Roark Jr., Rajko Roark, Lynlee Schmidt, Nora Schmidt, Alice Schmidt, Taliyah Hanway, Shylah Hanway, Mirayah Hanway, Winter Rose Bird and Neil Bird Jr.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold, and Leona Ellingson; brother, David Ellingson and by the love of her life, Virgil Counts of Livingston, Montana.
A graveside service for Bonnie will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Highland Cemetery in Great Falls, with Dr. SC Schearer Pastor, Officiating. A reception will follow the burial at the Rose Wing Reception Hall at Croxford and Sons Funeral Home in Great Falls, MT. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home in Sidney, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com. Cards and flowers can be sent to Croxford and Sons Funeral Home, in the Care of Bonnie LaRoque.
