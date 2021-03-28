Bonnie Jean Meldahl, 90, of Sidney, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021.
Bonnie Meldahl was born in Cartwright, North Dakota on January 16, 1931 to Julius and Victoria Potter Lassey. After graduating from Fairview High School and attended Montana State University nursing school. In 1949, she married Gene Meldahl and spent 72 years making a home for her husband and sons.
Bonnie worked at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Dickinson, North Dakota and 20 years for Mountain Bell Telephone in Sidney. The love of her life was creating a loving home for her family.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her father Julius and her mother Victoria Servas.
She is survived by her husband Gene Meldahl, brother Charles (Sharon) Lassey, sons Michael (Nancy) and Terry (Synneva) Meldahl, grandchildren Todd, Holly and Katrina, and five great-grandchildren.
Memorial services for Meldahl, 90 will e held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Pella Lutheran Church with Pastor Audrey Rydbom officiating. Friends may stop by the funeral home to sign her book between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home is caring for the family.