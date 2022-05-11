A Memorial service for Bonnie Kaye Panasuk, 65, Culbertson, Montana are at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, at The Church of Grace and Peace, Culbertson, Montana, with Pastor Ross Reinhiller officiating. Services are under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, Montana. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Bonnie passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Sanford Hospital, Bismarck, North Dakota.
In lieu of flowers Bonnie and her family ask that you make a donation to the Roosevelt Medical Health Foundation. This can be done by calling Roosevelt Medical Center and contacting Jamie Green at 406-787-6401.
Bonnie Kaye Panasuk, age 65, left this earth on May 8, 2022. She was born June 18, 1956, to parents Arthur (Pete) and Mildred Rath. She had one sister, Sharon, and one brother, Randy.
Bonnie was raised in Elgin, North Dakota where her family farmed. In her early years she could be found milking cows and working summer fallow. Even as a young girl, she could out work the boys and had a passion for all things play and adventure. She married Kevin Grosz in 1973 and shortly, thereafter they welcomed their beloved daughter Jennifer Grosz to their family. The family moved to, Ansbach, Germany where they welcomed their only son, Dustin Grosz. Becoming a mother was one of her greatest joys and those early years ‘raising her children’ were some of her favorite memories. There are so many pictures, stories, and even ‘special’ outfits that are now donned by her great-grandchildren. As a young mother with a fun-loving spirit, she reserved a significant place in her heart for this period of her life.
After their return to the United States, she attended college in Dickinson, North Dakota at Dickinson State University where she graduated with her associate’s degree. The family then moved to Bismarck, North Dakota to be closer to their families. This allowed her to spend time at the family farm and with her parents, whom she loved whole heartedly. Her warm demeanor, intelligence, and attention to details were put to good use when she opened her own bookkeeping business. She was a woman ahead of her time, balancing her young family and operating a thriving business. In true Bonnie fashion she forged her own path and had many adoring clients that spanned over the thirty years that her business was thriving.
One of the greatest tragedies in Bonnie’s life happened when her daughter Jennifer experienced a traumatic brain injury while at dance class. Bonnie courageously cared for her daughter as a primary caregiver and devoted mother for many years. Her attention to detail carried over to the care of her daughter. The devotion and commitment that she showed her after this tragedy were rare traits that not many people have.
In the early 2000’s, Bonnie decided that she needed a change and that rural lake life suited her and moved to one of favorite places at Fort Peck, Montana. She made many lifelong friends and had so many days of fishing and hunting that she documented in her journal. Fourth of July on the lake for many years are some of her most special memories for her entire family.
Thanksgiving 2004 Bonnie met her present husband Zane Panasuk, whom she dated for 2 years and they married on June 2, 2006. Bonnie and Zane lived primarily on the Centennial Ranch north of Culbertson. Zane and Bonnie still enjoyed many wonderful Thursdays and weekends at the Lake. Bonnie shared an amazing love for both the lake and the ranch. She loved having her grandkids at the farm riding 4-wheelers, hunting, and gardening. After working at the ranch, she would take the grandkids to the lake for fishing, boating, and relaxation. Bonnie also had a great love for animals, the cattle on the ranch and especially her dogs, first Peter and then Abby. Her love for everyone and every animal only showed how much love she had to give. Bonnie was always an amazing friend and was generous with her time and devoted many hours of her time to giving to the Church and the children of the community.
In 2019 Bonnie was diagnosed with lung cancer and fought a courageous battle. Bonnie loved the staff at the Sidney Cancer Center and appreciated the care that they gave her through her fight, never allowing her to give up her hope and faith. Bonnie loved being a mother and making sure to care of her husband, grandkids, parents, nieces, nephews, friends, church family and children, that she took her last breath on Mother’s Day.
Grateful for having shared in Bonnie’s life are her husband Zane Panasuk, her children, Dustin (Bobbie) Grosz, Sisters OR; Cary Cochran; Sheridan (Dan) Cotrell, Red Lodge, MT; Jericho Panasuk, Los Angeles, CA; her grandchildren Britny (Brock), Tyler (Megan), Brianna (Grant), Brooke, Ashley, Kaia, Carmen, Rylee, Madelynn, Zane, Tommy, and Ava; her great grandchildren, Keenan, Sydnee, Cristian, Adelynn, and Jocelynn; Parents Arthur (Mildred) Rath; Sister Sharon (Gene) Schmitz; Brother Randy (Velecia) Rath; many nieces and nephews.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her daughter Jennifer Grosz; father and mother-in-law Willie (Donna) Panasuk.