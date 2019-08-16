Funeral services for Bonnie L. Kummer, 83 of Watford City, ND are at 10:00 a.m., CST, on Monday, August 19, 2019, at the Johnson Corners Wesleyan Church, with Gary Levang officiating. Interment will in the Union Cemetery, Keene, ND under the care of Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Watford City. Visitation will be Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 11 AM to 3 PM at the funeral home and one hour before services at the church. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Bonnie Lemae Kummer was born in Sidney, MT to Marc and Dorothy (Shidler) Brodhead on April 4, 1936. She was raised on a farm west of Sidney with her five other siblings. As a young child, Bonnie enjoyed tending to the needs of her sheep.
Bonnie met George Kummer and soon after they were married on August 4, 1956. Together they raised their children on a farm just south of Johnson Corners. Bonnie enjoyed caring for all her farm animals. She will be remembered for her love of family, good times with good friends, and all the caring things she did that didn’t go unnoticed. Bonnie took delight in all the “jobs” she had, 40 years of driving bus, and running her own secondhand shop, Bonnie’s Resale. But most of all, Bonnie cherished her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren with her pets being close behind. Camping, and fishing were her favorite things to do, but if she wasn’t at the lake, you could often find her whittling away on some cedar wood. Bonnie was a very talented artist who created many carvings and enjoyed sharing the art with her grandchildren. Often being found at the local Art in the Park selling her creations. Bonnie was always up for a good game of Pinochle, Yahtzee, or even a crossword puzzle to pass the time. Bowling was one of her favorite sports to do, playing on a local league for many years. Often, she would invite the neighborhood kids over for a quick game of softball. She was always a good listening ear and willing to chat with her friends and family having a good story to tell, and many to remember her by.
Bonnie was a wonderful loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and a friend that will be missed greatly. She passed peacefully at her home, with family, after a long battle with cancer on Monday, August 12, 2019.
Bonnie is survived by her brother Stewart (Carol) Brodhead, her son Joe (Donna) Kummer, ten grandchildren: Tara (Justin) Cabarett, Ashley Sattler, Roman Sattler, Jada (Rex) Xanders, Brey Kummer, Brandon (Heidi) Kummer, Cody (Cody Ann) Kummer, Raeni (Josh) Murray, Jenette (Tim) Brough, Angela Kummer and ten great grandchildren. Gauge Baxter, Cameron, Easton, and Maggie Kummer, Hunter Wegner, Toreyn, Sofee and Talia Murray, Kendall Brough, and Jada’s daughter.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband George Kummer, children, Vincent Kummer, Gordon Kummer, Lana Swensrud, and Tracy Kummer, her parents Marc and Dorothy Brodhead, sisters Ruby Pince, Betty Thompson, and Darlene Brodhead, and brothers Bill Brodhead and Gene Brodhead.