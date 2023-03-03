63fe6a36bd5f9.photo_1-jpg.jpg

Bonnie Lou (Petersen) Kennett, 72

Bonnie Lou Kennett, 72, died Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri. She was born on April 28, 1950 in Sidney, Montana and was the daughter of the late Sofus B. and Pearl W. (Claydon) Petersen.

She was a devoted and loving mother, who centered her life around her family. When her children were younger, she began babysitting and was involved with working the church nursery. She enjoyed attending her children’s sporting events throughout the years and valued the friendships she created with her involvement in area bowling leagues.

