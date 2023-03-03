Bonnie Lou (Petersen) Kennett, 72

Bonnie Lou Kennett, 72, died Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri. She was born on April 28, 1950 in Sidney, Montana and was the daughter of the late Sofus B. and Pearl W. (Claydon) Petersen.
She was a devoted and loving mother, who centered her life around her family. When her children were younger, she began babysitting and was involved with working the church nursery. She enjoyed attending her children’s sporting events throughout the years and valued the friendships she created with her involvement in area bowling leagues.
Surviving are two sons and daughters in-law, Tracy and Kelly Kennett of Wood River and Ryan and Mary Kennett of Troy; a daughter and son in-law, Wendy and Daniel Anderson of Jerseyville; five grandchildren Alec, Andrew, Carson, Annalee and Nolen Kennett; a sister and brother in-law, Linda and Jerome Delp of Midwest City, Oklahoma; a brother and sister in-law, Duane and Bettye Sue Petersen of Aurora, Colorado; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Harris.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Friday at First United Methodist Church in Jerseyville with Pastor Bob Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville. For those desiring, memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church in Jerseyville.
