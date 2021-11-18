Brandy Aguilar Mitchell,43, loving mother, wife, grandma, sister, friend and Jared’s soul mate joined the angels in heaven on Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:30 p.m.
Brandy was born on June 11, 1978 to Daniel and Laura Aguilar of Williston, North Dakota.
Brandy, aka “Bossy”, always took command of the environment and always had to have a plan. She was a free spirit that always lit up the room. Brandy loved to laugh and hang out with her family and friends. She loved spending time outdoors camping, being at the lake and boating. She also enjoyed the water and swimming. Brandy especially loved vacation times with the family and her grandkids. She delighted in cooking and welcomed anyone to the table and into her home. She gave the best advice and was always there with a shoulder to cry on.
She will be truly and deeply missed by her family. Her joy and smile will never be forgotten.
Brandy is survived by her husband, best friend and soulmate, Jared Mitchell; children Sicily, Tristen, Aysia, Jacob and step-son Zeth; grandchildren Aiden, Hazely and Everett; brothers Vance Aguilar, Ace Aguilar and Jeffery Jaramillo.
She is preceded in death by her dad, Daniel Aguilar; her mother, Laura Aguilar; sister, Anna Bartlett; her first unborn baby and her grandparents from both sides of the family.
Family will receive friends on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at the Mitchell Family Ranch at Glendive. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Mitchell Family Ranch. Interment will follow at the Mitchell Family Cemetery.