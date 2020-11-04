Breanna Rae Horner Massey passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, in Sidney, Montana. She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Horner III. She is survived by her mother Brandy Kraft, stepfather Kirk Kraft of Libby Montana; her three children, Bonnie, Linden and Zoey; sisters Brittanie Vanmeter of Sidney, Montana, Patsy, Addison and Chelsea Kraft of Libby, Montana; Stephany Reed of Oakland, Oregon and Tanae Leodoro of Roseberg, Oregon; and brothers Joey Vanmeter, Donnie & Sean Donald all of Libby, Montana.
Breanna was born on April 16, 1995 in Susanville, California. She was the second of seven children. Her father died when she was 6 years old. Breanna and her family settled in Libby, Montana where she attended school and began her career at Happy’s Inn. While in Libby, she met husband Josh and moved to Watford City, North Dakota where they enjoyed three years of marriage while Breanna worked as a safety officer in the oil fields. Breanna moved back to Sidney, Montana in 2019 where she worked as Assistant Manager at Super Pumper until her death.
Breanna had such a bubbly personality. She brought a smile to everyone.
Breanna loved being a mom. She loved to do painting with her children. She also loved to take them out on road adventures. There wasn’t a road that Breanna didn’t explore. She loved to rock hound, hunt and fish. Her favorite time was coming back to Libby during the holidays and summer to explore with mom and her little sisters. Breanna loved taking funny selfies with everyone. She always liked to explore cemeteries and look at the angels. She would always say that someday she would like an angel on her grave. Breanna will be sorely missed.