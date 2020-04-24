Brenda Jean Masse, 63, of Sidney, Mont., passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020 at her home.
Brenda was born December 28, 1956 in Redford, Mich. to Edward and Virginia Masse. She was not only the middle child but the only girl amongst four brothers, who she loved dearly. While growing up, Brenda and her family lived in Michigan, Iowa, Washington and Montana.
In 1991, Brenda moved to Sidney with her father, where she resided until her death. They spent a lot of time traveling in their motorhome together. In 2000, Brenda became a member of Richland Opportunities Inc. (ROI). She not only enjoyed cleaning and recycling for ROI, but making many friends and great memories throughout the almost 20 years she spent there.
Brenda was a very crafty lady. She did it all, cross stitch, embroidery, jewelry making, painting, coloring, you name it she created it. Always completing new projects to give to her family members, friends, and co-workers. Brenda loved to garden, watch her programs, put together puzzles, listen to her favorite music, and go shopping as well.
She truly had a beautiful impact on every person she met and a smile that would brighten anyone’s day.
Brenda is survived by her brothers, Ken Masse and Ray Masse of Helena and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Virginia and her brothers Tom and Greg.
The family would like to thank the staff at ROI for their exemplary care and compassion for Brenda.
A memorial service for Brenda will be planned when large gatherings are once again allowed so that all of her friends and family have an opportunity to attend.
The family asks that memorials be donated in Brenda’s name to Richland Opportunities Inc. The address is 1100 Silurian Lane, Sidney, MT 59270.
Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.