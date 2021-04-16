Brenda Joyce Sadorf, 68
August 9, 1952-April 8, 2021
Brenda Joyce Sadorf, 68, of Glendive, Montana passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at her home in Glendive.
Brenda Joyce was born in Beach, North Dakota on Aug. 9, 1952, to the family of George (Bill) and Sarah (Quale) Hitchcock, two older sisters Linda Jane and Wanda Jean, and a half-brother Burt.
For most of Brenda’s life, she was raised and schooled in Wibaux. There were a few short lived, out of town stops along her life journey, such as Durango, Colorado., Albion, Montana, Ekalaka, Montana, Terry, Montana and Sentinel Butte, North Dakota, but the road always led back to Wibaux.
In 1967 Brenda married Robert (Bob) Radke, sadly this union ended in divorce.
Brenda moved to Glendive to work and she attended DCC and earned an associate’s degree.
On Aug. 20, 1981, Shawn James was born and was the greatest joy of Brenda’s life until April 7, 1996 when Dick Sadorf and Brenda were married and a family was born. In a few years this union was led on a new journey — God joined this family and church. CumChristos, Bible studies, and an unending list of friends blessed their lives.
Then on Jan. 29, 2015 they were blessed with a very special gift, Miss Pieghton Janette. It didn’t take long and she was Grandpa’s right-hand girl and Grandma’s greatest helper.
On April 8, God said “come home my child and I will give you rest.”
Brenda was a joy and great blessing all through her life and she will be so missed by many.
Brenda leaves behind her son, Shawn; her granddaughter, Pieghton of Williston, North Dakota; a sister, Wanda (Steve) Lindvig of Billings, Montana; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, numerous nieces and nephews, and many many dear friends.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a sister, a brother-in-law, and a nephew.
A Vigil service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Silha Funeral Home in Glendive. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Glendive with Fr. Francis Schreiber and Deacon Bob Ackerman officiating. Rite of Committal will be in the Wibaux Cemetery in Wibaux, Montana.
Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.silhafuneralhomes.com.