Brian Shawn Stotts, 58, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 12, 2021, at the Frances Mohan Hospital in Glasgow, MT due to complications from COVID.
Brian was born in Glasgow, Montana on Nov. 27, 1962 to Richard and Gretchen (Miller) Stotts. He lived in Glasgow until 1966 when the family moved to Las Vegas, Nevada. In 1971, Brian moved back to the family farm in Richey, Montana.
Brian loved his horse Comanche and he also rode his sister’s horse, Flicker. His favorite dogs were Thunder and Frosty.
Brian was very active on the farm. He drove the three-wheeler, four-wheeler, riding the lawn mower and helped with tilling the garden.
Brian was a fast runner and he could easily out run his parents.
He went to school at Eastmont Training Center in Glendive, Montana for eight years. He lived in Malta for several years and then moved to Glasgow in 1995. Brian worked at the Milk River Activity Center and had an apartment at the TLC along with other clients. He loved all of his family at the Center. He had an infectious smile and liked to visit with the staff, sometimes more visiting than working.
Brian was known to have a stubborn streak every now and then.
Brian was very proud of his Special Olympic accomplishments. He had quite the collection of medals and ribbons. His favorite events were the softball throw, shot put, bowling, running, and walking. He also liked staying in a motel, and eating out was a treat for him and his friends.
Brian loved to be on vacation and sleep as long as he wanted. He enjoyed watching football, movies and listening to Johnny Cash. He loved his Diet Pepsi. He especially liked his Christmas decorations that his mom had given him.
Brian you will forever be in our hearts. He touched many people throughout the years with his kindness and smile. His family is very proud of him.
The family thanks Michelle and her staff at the Milk River and at TLC, the doctors, nurses and all the staff at the hospital and a special thanks to Joe for being there at the end.
Brian is survived by his brothers, Russell (Tami) Stotts of Sidney and Keith (Kathi) Stotts of Klamath Falls, Oregon; his sister, Debi Mitchell of Divide, Colorado; his nephews, Markquis (Carol) Stotts and their children, Addalyn and Alexander of Divide, and Kurtis Stotts of Klamath Falls; and his niece, Kristin Stotts of Klamath Falls.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, David Stotts; his grandparents, Russell and Catherine Stotts, and John and Anastasis Miller.
Memorial services for Brian are at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney with Pastor Tim Tharp officiating. Inurnment will be in the Sidney Cemetery under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Special Olympics or a charity of one choice. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.