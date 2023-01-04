No services will be held for Bruce W. Seader, 75, of Fairview at this time. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Bruce William Seader, 75, of Fairview MT passed away at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, MT on Saturday, December 24, 2022.
Bruce was born to William and Leah (Kaufman) Seader on August 4, 1947, in Williston North Dakota. He attended schools in Dore and East Side then graduated from Fairview High School. After graduation he moved to Washington and worked various jobs for 2 years before moving back to Fairview. In 1967 he married Sharon Delzer and to this union a daughter Lynette and son Shane were born, they later divorced. Bruce bought the family farm from his father in 1969 and lived at the Big Opening. He sold the farm and moved to town in 1973 and did custom haying for several years. He also worked 13 campaigns at Holly Sugar.
In 1972 he discovered his real passion and started Seader Excavating, he has been digging and repairing for families for 50 years. As an Expert Backhoe Operator, he has dug everything from live dynamite, graves for people and pets. He has dug hundreds of miles of trenches in this valley, in some cases, for three generations of families. His hobbies included collecting junk, watching wrestling, and having a cold one with his buddies. He was eternally grateful to all that utilized his services over the years.
Bruce is survived by his companion Shari Daniels, son Shane (Cammi) Seader, daughter Lynette (Eric) Leininger, 4 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents William and Leah, brother Robert and sisters Edna Beierle, Eva Sullivan, and June Linker.
