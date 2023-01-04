Bruce W. Seader, 75

No services will be held for Bruce W. Seader, 75, of Fairview at this time. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Bruce William Seader, 75, of Fairview MT passed away at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, MT on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

