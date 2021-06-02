Byron "Bud" D. Johnson, 78, of Rigby, Idaho went to be with his Savior, Jesus, on Thursday, May 21, 2021, while under the care of hospice.
Bud was born on March 14, 1943 to Thure and Verna (Bright) Johnson in Cando, North Dakota.
Bud served in the United States Navy and after his service he attended Utah Technical College in Salt Lake City where he earned his diploma as an auto mechanic.
He married Helen Gurney on June 26, 1966 and was blessed with two lovely daughters.
Bud loved working on model cars and spent hours refurbishing classic cars with his brother Kent and nephew KJ. He enjoyed drawing and would capture his love for cars in his drawings. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting in Montana along with cooking. Bud loved the Lord and spent much time in the Word learning and studying how to share God’s message with others.
Bud is survived by his daughters Pam (Troy) Mickelson of Rochester, Minnesota and Theresa (Jim) Larson of Fargo, North Dakota; his grandchildren Francesca (Frankie) Mickelson, T. Palmer Mickelson, Emily Larson and Benjamin Larson; his brothers Thure (Terry) Johnson of Wibaux, Montana, Kent (Debbie) Johnson of Rexburg, Idaho and his sisters Linda (Robert) Deibele and Judy Annin, both of Lebanon Oregon; and his many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Thure Johnson, Verna Boatman and stepfather Wayne (Johnny) Boatman; and his brothers-in-law Fred Annin and Jerry Heacock.
The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to Sanford Hospice in Fargo for their compassion and care.
A memorial service will be held at Fulkerson Funeral Home 315 2nd St. NW in Sidney, Montana at 11 a.m. on June 12, 2021. Burial will follow at Richland Memorial Park with military honors to be performed by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard.