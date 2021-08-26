Carl William Belden, 92, formerly of Billings, Montana, passed away on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 at the Eastern Montana Veterans Home in Glendive, Montana.
Carl was born on July 27, 1929 to Walter and Lydia Belden in Billings. Carl was raised and went to school in Billings.
When Carl was in the sixth grade, after an altercation with the principal, he jumped out the school window and ran away and joined the circus.
He also spent some time riding the trains. There was nothing that Carl was afraid to do.
Carl Joined the Navy in 1946 and then later joined the Army in 1954. After his military service, Carl moved back to Montana and worked at several jobs in the area. At different times he was a ranch hand, service station attendant, mechanic in his own garage, a carnival foreman and a truck driver until his retirement. Carl settled back in Billings following his retirement.
Carl is survived by: his daughter, Carol Bradd; his stepson, Myron (Linda) Gwin; several grandchildren; and his niece, Diana (Larry) Youngquist.
Carl is preceded in death by: his father, Walter Belden; his mother, Lydia (Shaefer) Dorr; his wife, Margaret Gwin; his sisters, Ruth Gage and Janet Culler; and his nephew, Art Langhlin.
Graveside services for Carl are at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at the Sidney Cemetery under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
