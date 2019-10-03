Mass of the Christian Burial for Carla Desjarlais, 59 of Sidney are at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Sidney with Father Callistus “Cally” Igwenagu as presider. Interment will be in the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, MT under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home in Sidney. Visitation will be Monday, October 7, 2019 from 10 AM to 5PM at the funeral home and one hour before mass at the church. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Carla passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at her home in Sidney.