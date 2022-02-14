August 2, 1941 — February 7, 2022
Caroline Ann Rogers, 80, of Sidney, Montana went to be with Jesus peacefully on the afternoon of Feb. 7, 2022 at Sidney Health Center Extended Care in Sidney surrounded by her family.
Caroline was born in Minot, North Dakota on Aug. 2, 1941. Caroline’s parents were Raymond and Dorothy (Schafer) Rogers. She was born into a family of five children. She had two older brothers, one older sister and one younger sister.
Caroline had celebrated her 80th birthday this past August where she was a princess and was able to leave Extended Care and celebrate in her sister’s home with her little sister, her nieces and their families. She was full of smiles, laughter and loved all the little kids running around.
Caroline grew up being teased by her brothers but her older sister Angie would always break in and protect her. If anyone messed with her, her brothers were the first to stand up for her though.
She attended St. Leo’s Grade School and Ryan High School in Minot until the 8th grade. Caroline spent some time at Sacred Heart Monastery in Richardton, North Dakota volunteering for youth camps where she met her special friend, Brother Bede.
Caroline continued to live with her mother and father and worked for many years at St.
Joseph’s Hospital in the laundry department.
She was very active in Little Flower Catholic Church in Minot and she was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America. Caroline loved to sing in the choir in church. Caroline was really close to her mother and they were always seen together around Minot. Caroline was a very special volunteer for many years in the Head Start program in Minot. She would volunteer in the different classrooms and the children just loved her. Caroline had a special gift with children. She loved to read to them and help them with their activities. She made many lifelong friends working at head start.
Caroline was always furthering her education at the Adult Learning Center in Minot. She never did give up on her learning. Her aunts and uncles and cousins would always spoil her and she was very special to them.
As Caroline’s brothers and sisters got married, she loved the visits from them and all her nieces and nephews. She would always play games with the kids and put up with a lot of chaos and shenanigans. One time, her and her mother were hanging clothes on the line in the backyard and her niece, MaryLynn, noticed the water sprinkler was set to the exact right spot. She turned on the water and ran away and they both got wet. They took the whole prank in stride and proceeded to tell everyone because they thought it was so funny.
Caroline made a lot of life-long friends, classmates and neighbors in the Minot area and she enjoyed many good times with them over the years and they were very good to her.
Caroline’s father passed away in 1981 and her mother in 1995. Caroline lived with them until her mother’s death.
Caroline had a deep faith in God that her parents fostered with all the children. Their lives were centered around their faith. This came into fruition when Caroline was faced with a decision to move to Sidney with her sister Diana and start a new life. Diana became her guardian and helped her get her own apartment and start life on her own. Caroline was very independent. SHe joined St. Matthews Catholic Church and was part of the Day Treatment program at the Health Department and did volunteer work around town.
She loved going out with friends and socializing and attending activities. She made a Cum Christo in the Catholic Church and made lots of new friends. She had a beautiful, infectious laugh and people enjoyed bringing joy to her innocent soul. There are so many people in this community that were special friends to her and showed her lots of love and kindness. After living in her apartment for over 20 years, Caroline
transitioned to Crestwood Inn in Sidney. She loved living there and visiting and socializing with her many new friends.
About three years ago, she had to move to Sidney Extended Care in the Angel Wing. She had a special doctor, two very special nurses and a wonderful staff that took very good care of her in the last few years.
Caroline wasn’t a stranger to anyone and had a very outgoing personality and kindness for each person she met. With Jesus by her side, He showed her how to love others with a big heart. Her parents would be very proud of the legacy she continued after they were gone.
Caroline is survived by her sister, Diana O’Connor of Sidney; her brother-in-law, Billy Reed, of North Carrollton, Mississippi; and sister-in-law, Mary Rogers of Fairfield, Nebraska; nephew, David Rogers; nieces, Theresa (Matthew) Reed, Anita (Jay) Williams, Shelly Amen, MaryLynn (Gordy) Blomquist, Michelle O’Connor and Karen (Jonathan) Myers; and several great nieces and nephews.
Caroline is preceded in death by her older brothers, Joseph and David Rogers, her brother-in-law, Edward “Richard” O’Connor, her older sister, Angeline Reed, her sister-in-law Beverly Rogers, her mother, Dorothy (Schafer) Rogers and her father, Raymond Rogers.
Mass of Christian Burial for Caroline is at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with Father Jim O’Neil and Father “Cally” Callistus Igwenagu presiding. Interment will be in the Rosehill Cemetery in Minot under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour before mass at the church.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.