Memorial services for Carolyn Buxbaum, 57, of Sidney, MT were 2:00 pm on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Ebenezer Congregational Church, 118 4th Avenue NW, Sidney, MT, with Pastor David Meehan officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the Go Fund Me set up to help with medical bills (https://gofund.me/e04af222). Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Carolyn Jean (Dennis) Buxbaum was born on March 6th, 1965, in San Gabriel, California to Moky Dennis and Leslie (Keller). Stephanie, her sister, joined the family 16 months later. Her youngest years were spent in the mountains of California where she was an avid downhill skier. Wild adventures with her sister where she was in charge were the highlight of her childhood. Riding their purple Schwinn’s all over, spending time with their grandmothers on the beaches of Southern California or just roaming the forest behind their house – Carolyn always led the way.

