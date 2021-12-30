Carolyn June (Pust) Wolff, 85 of Sidney, Montana went to Heaven to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.
Carolyn was born on Aug. 7, 1936 to Arthur and Muriel Pust in Enid, Montana. She was the oldest of eight children, Ray, Don, Shirley, Gale, Sylvia, Carl and Harvey. In her early childhood years the family moved to Sidney. Carolyn attended school in Sidney, graduating in 1954.
In 1953 she met Helmut Wolff at a young people’s party at the First Baptist Church and on Jan. 30, 1955 they were married. Helmut was the love of her life.
In 1959, they moved to Rapid City, South Dakota and in October of 1963 were blessed to adopt their daughter Brenda.
The family then moved back to Sidney in 1969 and ran the family farm with her brother, Don.
As a family they enjoyed many trips to Germany to visit Helmut’s family. These were treasured family memories.
Carolyn’s job experiences include, while still in high school, she worked at Security Abstract which was then an insurance company for one to two years. She also worked at Credit Bureau and Gambles. When they moved to Rapid City she was able to transfer to Gambles there and also worked at American National Bank.
While in Rapid City they were very involved in their church and had many friends they spent time with.
Upon returning to Sidney, she again worked at Gambles. She was also a World Book Encyclopedia distributor for 15 years which she really enjoyed. During that time she was able to travel to several surrounding communities and always enjoyed meeting new people as she was very enthusiastic sharing knowledge with others.
Then in 1986, Carolyn and Helmut purchased Juli Ana’s Gifts from their good friends Clayton and Marilyn Rothman. Carolyn retired after 25 years. While working at Juli Ana’s she always enjoyed talking with customers and assisting in finding the right gift. People always commented that they loved going in her store and seeing all of the pretty things.
Carolyn and Helmut were very active in their church and church activities. Their home was always open to family and friends with whom they could often be found enjoying a game of rook.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Throughout her life she always shared her faith with others, as she was involved with teaching Sunday school and junior church with children of the community.
Time spent with family, BBQing, fishing, visiting and playing games with family was a treasured time. Carolyn spent the last four and a half years at the nursing home in Culbertson.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Don Pust.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Helmut; daughter, Brenda Alonzo of Sidney; grandson, Garrett Brass of Williston, North Dakota; great-granddaughter, Jaydah Brass of Miles City, Montana; siblings, Raymond (Bev) Pust of Whittier, California, Shirley Huber of Lodi, California, Gale (Ruth) Pust of Sidney, Sylvia (Charles) Teske of Allen, Texas, Carl Pust of Forsyth, Montana and Harvey (Deb) Pust of Camas, Washington.
Funeral services for Carolyn are at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at Ebenezer Congregational Church in Sidney with Pastor Dave Meehan officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 from noon to 6 p.m.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.