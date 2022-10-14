Carolyn Prigan-Neckels, 77

Carolyn Prigan-Neckels, 77

Memorial services for Carolyn Prigan-Neckels, 77 of Sidney are at 2:00 P.M., Friday, October 21st, 2022, at the First Congregational Church followed by an inurnment at Riverview Cemetery, Savage, MT with Pastor Joshua Rau officiating. The service will be followed by a luncheon for family and friends at First Congregational Church in Savage, MT. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at HYPERLINK “http://www.fulkersons.comwww.fulkersons.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Prigan-Neckels as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments