Carolyn Prigan-Neckels, 77

Carolyn Prigan-Neckels, 77

Memorial services for Carolyn Prigan-Neckels, 77 of Sidney are at 2 p.m., Friday, October 21, 2022, at the First Congregational Church followed by an inurnment at Riverview Cemetery, Savage, Montana with Pastor Joshua Rau officiating. The service will be followed by a luncheon for family and friends at First Congregational Church in Savage. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Carolyn Grace Prigan-Neckels was born in Sidney, Montana on November 17, 1944, the daughter of Elwood and Alice (Hagler) Prigan. She grew up in Savage, with her parents and siblings.

To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Prigan-Neckels as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments