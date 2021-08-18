Carrie Lynn Breitling-Welnel, 50, of Minot, North Dakota passed away on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 in Minot.
Carrie, the daughter of William and Ada (Brunelle) Breitling, was born on April 1, 1971 in Wolf Point, Montana. She was raised in Sidney, Montana where she built many memories and lifelong friends.
In 2001, Carrie moved to Minot with her four children, where she earned a Masters Degree in Business Administration from Minot State University. This opened up several teaching and business opportunities. Carrie was most recently the office manager for Napa Auto Parts in Minot and Bismarck.
Carrie lived for her family. Her true passion was spending time with her children and her grandchildren. She loved nothing more than attending all of their games and events. She was busy helping Carlie plan her upcoming wedding. Her grandchildren loved to snuggle up with her in her recliner with a big bowl of popcorn and having pancakes and waffles at their sleepovers. She was looking forward to meeting her newest grandbaby, Savanna Lynn Dishon born Saturday.
Carrie loved her short weekend visits to Sidney. She enjoyed keeping herself busy by spending time with her dogs, gardening and working on different house projects. She took up quilting with her mother and sister, Christy, making several quilts for loved ones. She fell in love with Arizona on a recent trip to visit her youngest sister, Renee, and hoped to reside there someday.
She will forever be remembered by her loving charm, warm smile that would brighten any room, and her laugh that could be heard a mile away.
Carrie is survived by her children: Joel (Kara) Breitling, Cody (Twyla) Dishon, Carlie (Keiran McCarthy) Welnel and Cassie Welnel; grandchildren: Sophia, Abram, Owen, Aubri, Molly and Savanna; her parents, William and Ada Breitling; two sisters, Christy (Cole) Wirth and Renee (Josh) Abelseth; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Carrie was preceded in death by her twin infant sisters, Carmen and Camille; maternal grandparents, Roger and Edrie Burnelle; and paternal grandparents, Elder and Lois Breitling.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Thompson-Larson Funeral Home in Minot. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Minot. A private family committal service will take place at later date.
