Mom was called to Jesus' love on May 7th, 2023. She went to bed and woke up in his embrace.
Born in Sidney, Montana in 1936, Charleen was a wanderer and a fearless explorer, always proud to be a Montana girl.
She graduated from High School in Sidney and went on to nursing college, but nature always called Charleen, which led to a long career in the National Park Service. Yosemite, Grand Canyon, Cabrillo National Monument and finally, Yellowstone. Go to the Lighthouse in Cabrillo and you'll see Charleen's careful restoration. Go to the museums in Yellowstone where her legacy of thoughtful curation remains in many exhibits and museums.
She loved the beach and the ocean. She had a spiritual bond with wildlife, the outdoors, and the forces that move our lives and afterlives.
We remain on the planet to celebrate Charleen: Steve, her devoted spouse of over 40 years, her very loving son John, his wife May and Charleen's special joy, grandchildren Brandt and Braylin. Younger brother William and sister Patricia; Her parents, Basil, and Bonnie (McGarry) Coffrin preceded her in death.
There will be no organized service. Mom's earthly remains will be scattered exactly where she wanted at exactly the right time. Please remember Charleen in pleasant winds that blow and God's sun in your face. Mom loves animals and children. In lieu of flowers, etc. donations to the World Wildlife Foundation and any children's charity would be amazing.
Charleen Eskro will always be remembered as a shining light and a cherished mother, grandmother, friend, sister, and aunt. Her loved ones send her off with love and peace, knowing she is now free.