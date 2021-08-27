Charles “Chuck” Dennis, 81 Aug 27, 2021 Aug 27, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Charles “Chuck” Dennis, 81Charles “Chuck” Dennis, 81, of Sidney, Montana passed away on Sept. 15, 2020 at St. Vincent Healthcare, Billings, Montana.Graveside services for Chuck are at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at the Sidney Cemetery with Pastor David Meehan of the Ebenezer Congregational Church in Sidney officiating.Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family.Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com. To plant a tree in memory of Charles Dennis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sidney Cemetery Montana Christianity Billings Graveside Condolence Funeral Home Picture Charles Dennis Load comments Submit Obituary We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Your Social Connection