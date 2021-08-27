Charles “Chuck” Dennis, 81

Charles “Chuck” Dennis, 81, of Sidney, Montana passed away on Sept. 15, 2020 at St. Vincent Healthcare, Billings, Montana.

Graveside services for Chuck are at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at the Sidney Cemetery with Pastor David Meehan of the Ebenezer Congregational Church in Sidney officiating.

Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney is caring for the family.

Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Dennis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments