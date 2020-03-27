Charles ‘Chuck’ Goodwin Carda
Chuck was born on August 21, 1938 in Sidney, MT to George and Fancheon (Goodwin) Carda. He lived on the family farm near Richey, MT until graduating from high school. Upon graduation in 1958, the family sold the farm in Richey and moved to the Flathead Valley, settling on a farm in the West Valley area. Chuck loved to dance and spent many good times on the dance floor. Soon after arriving in the valley, Chuck met the love of his life, Evelyn Marie Buck. They married on a cold January day in 1960. Kurt was born to this union later that same year with Kristi following four years later.
Chuck raised cattle and hay on the farm until the mid 70’s when he transitioned to growing hay and small grains, packing miles of irrigation pipe to keep things growing. He also milked a small herd of holstein cows for several years. Chuck worked at the Columbia Falls Aluminum Company in the late 60’s and early 70’s and Farmers Union (now CHS) in the 80’s and 90’s, retiring in 2003. While at CHS, he drove the big yellow terragator. This was quite a challenge as much of the operation was computer driven and he wasn’t from that era. He reluctantly stepped up to the challenge, although he could drive straighter than the GPS without any assistance. He said it was because the blonde and brunette were arguing. Chuck was a proud member of the West Valley Fire Department for over 20 years. He was also on the West Valley School board, serving as Chairman for several years, and the Weed and Rodent Control board.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, George and Fancheon (Goodwin)
Carda, wife, E. Marie (Buck) Carda, sister Agnes (Carda) Gonzales, brother-in-law Henry Gonzales of Anaconda, MT, brother Albert Carda of Kalispell, MT, brother-in-law Berl Buck of Columbia Falls, MT and an infant great-grandchild Briar Douglas Carda of Williston, ND.
Chuck is survived by his son Kurt Carda and girlfriend Sherry Maloughney, daughter Kristi (Carda Townsend) Davis and son-in-law Gene, grandchildren Alana (Townsend) Aasheim (Cody) and Kinzey Davis, great-grandchildren Harper Aasheim and her soon to be born little brother Cason Aasheim, special friend Elaine Lessor, all of Kalispell, MT, Shaughn (Shelby) Carda of Williston, ND, sister-in-law Phyllis (Anderson) Carda of Newberg, OR, brother-in-law Clinton Buck (Thora) of Sandpoint, ID, sister-in-law Nyla Buck Rubia of Polson, MT, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we are only able to have a small funeral of family and close friends. A celebration of life will take place sometime in September. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending a donation to the West Valley Fire Department, 4180 Farm to Market, Kalispell, MT 59901. There will be a visitation held for Chuck Wednesday March 25, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Home (with limited number of individuals in the funeral home at one time). There will be private family services held Thursday March 26, 2020 at Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Home. If you would like information for The Celebration of Life at a later date please email the Carda family at chuckcardafamily@gmail.com