Charles Leamer III, 46
December 16, 1974-April 1, 2021
Charles Leamer III, 46, of Sidney, Montana and formerly of Festus, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the Sidney Health Center in Sidney, Montana.
Charles A. Leamer III was born on Dec. 16, 1974, in Vineland, New Jersey to Ann (Jerrell) Leamer. He grew up and attended schools in New Jersey and Missouri.
Charles was a truck driver by trade, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He very much enjoyed gardening and teaching his two daughters about it. Charles also enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
Surviving him are: his two daughters, Hayley Leamer and Samantha “Sam” Leamer both of Sidney, Montana; his sister, Debbie (Dale) Whitson, Festus, Missouri; and many relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by: his mother, Ann Leamer, and his grandparents, Bill and Vera Jerrell.
Funeral services for Leamer will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at the Ebenezer Congregational Church in Sidney with Pastor David Meehan officiating. Interment will be in the Sidney Cemetery under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney.
Visitation will be Monday, April 12, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour before service at the church.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help cover final expense.