Charles Miles Lindberg, 91
Charles Miles Lindberg, loving husband of Joyce for over 65 years, passed away on November 4, 2019 at the age of 91. He was born October 23, 1928 in Billings Montana to parents Alex and Irene Lindberg, brother to Thomas and Robert Lindberg, who have preceded him in death. Charles grew up in Billings and graduated from Billings Senior High School. In addition to working at Volly’s Floral, he also raced midget cars, thus igniting his love of all forms of auto racing.
He enlisted in the US Navy in 1950, proudly served and was injured during the Korean Conflict. After receiving an honorable discharge in 1952 from the United States Navy, he began his career with International Harvester Company. On November 29, 1953, he married Joyce E Viers in the First Christian Church in Billings, MT. His career of almost 40 years with International Harvester Company took the family throughout Montana, into Wyoming, Kansas, and Missouri before finally returning to Montana.
Even though Charles traveled most of his career, he always found his way home to put his family first, making it to many sporting events and often providing transportation for the cheerleaders. He served on the schoolboard of their schools in Sidney MT. His life was one of active service. Charles was raised as a Master Mason in Bozeman Lodge #18 AF&AM Bozeman and was a member at Lower Yellowstone Lodge #90 AF&AM in Sidney and in Rimrock Masonic Lodge #149 AF&AM in Billings, and the Billings Scottish Rite. Charles, known as the clown Rosebud, was part of the Clown Unit for Al Bedoo Shrine. He was also active in his support of Eastern Star, DeMolay for Boys, and the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls along with his life-long partner, Joyce. After retirement and moving to Red Lodge he continued his life of service working with Habitat for Humanity, putting flags on veterans graves with the American Legion Post #17, spending many days improving and maintaining Templed Hills Baptist Camp near Livingston MT, and helping in many ways, and any way that he could. He also volunteered at the Candy Emporium in Red Lodge.
Charles and Joyce are the parents of Joy-Lyn (David) McDonald, Bruce (Debbie) Lindberg, Ted (Cheryl) Lindberg, Keith (Brenda) Lindberg, and Irene (Greg) Haynes. He leaves the legacy of love and laughter with his children, 12 grandchildren and their spouses, and two great grandchildren.
Services were held at First Baptist Church, Billings on Friday, November 8 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital or a charity of your choice.