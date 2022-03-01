Charles Winston (“Chuck”) Crowell, 78, passed away on February 20, 2022 in Greeley, Colorado. He was born September 6, 1943 in Hutchinson, Kansas to John Ames and Genevieve Adeline (Mott) Crowell. On March 27, 1964 he married Kathleen Ann Statton.
Chuck grew up in rural Kansas before his family moved to Sylvania, Ohio where he ultimately graduated from high school. He then headed west to Montana State University and graduated from there with a degree in Agronomy. He spent the bulk of his career in the safflower business with Oilseeds International. Chuck served in the United States Army and National Guard from 1962 to 1972.
Chuck and Kathy moved to Sidney, MT upon his graduation from MSU and raised their children there. He was active in People’s Congregational Church, Jaycees and the Richland County Fair and Rodeo where he was the superintendent of the agricultural exhibit for many years. Chuck enjoyed traveling, gardening and book shopping. He was always on the lookout for a few more books.
Surviving him are his wife Kathy, children Nathan (Laura) Crowell of Austin, TX and Gretchen Sauve of Crestwood, KY. He had six grandchildren: Bailey, Addy and Winston Crowell and Reagan, Chase and Cameron Sauve. Also, surviving Chuck are brothers Alvie (Ann) Crowell of Cincinnati, OH, Gaylan (Carol) Crowell of Plano, TX and Dennis (Lori) Crowell of Chandler, AZ. He is also survived by sister-in-law Carole (Pete) Peterson, Billings, MT and brothers-in-law John (Joyce) Statton of Lynwood, WA, Randy (Brenda) Statton, Harrison, MT. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive him.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters: Jackie Ziegler, Beverly Baker and Sharis Whitacre.
A celebration of life in the Greeley area will be held at some point in the future. We are particularly grateful for the wonderful care he received while in hospice. We ask that, in lieu of flowers, please donate to a local hospice provider.