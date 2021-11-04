Charlotte Ruth Hamburg Hagler, 89, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, Montana.
Charlotte was born on Sept. 12, 1932 in Melbeta, Nebraska to Fred and Katie Hamburg. She was baptized at a German speaking Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bayard, Nebraska.
At age 2, her parents moved to Sidney, Montana. Later, her parents moved and farmed in Savage, Montana. She graduated from Savage High School.
On June 4, 1950, she married Bob Hagler and they farmed in Savage. To the couple five children were born.
The family moved to Missoula in 1965 where Bob was employed with the State of Montana Job Service. She worked retail for three years and then became a receptionist/switchboard operator at Southside National Bank. She retired in 1988.
She traveled in the U.S. and abroad. She was a member of Atonement Lutheran Church and a woman of deep faith in God.
Her family was her greatest joy. She also enjoyed quilting with the ladies at the church, the Missoula Symphony band concerts in Bonner Park, road trips with her sister (even if it was only to the Savage dump), jigsaw and crossword puzzles, Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, tiny beers and Kahlua.
Over the past several years, she spent many weeks with her sister and considered Savage home.
Bob preceded her in death in 1991.
Charlotte is survived by her children - Steven (Geri) Hagler of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho;
Colleen Hagler, Dean Hagler, Roberta Carroll and Brian (Rita) Hagler of Missoula; 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; her sister, Wilma Prevost of Savage; her brother, Dick Hamburg of Kalama, Washington; extended family and numerous friends.
The family thanks the entire staff at Providence St. Patrick Hospital for their care and compassion given to Charlotte and her family.
Per her request, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at Atonement Lutheran Church, located at 2205 34th St. in Missoula. A reception will follow. The family kindly requests attendees mask. A livestream will be available at https://youtu.be/Y_RZIaHbb7E
A memorial service will also be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Savage. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Atonement Lutheran Church, Missoula; First Lutheran Church in Savage; Missoula Food Bank; or a charity of your choice.