Chase Neil Vaira, age 32, was born in the early morning hours of October 27, 1986, to Julie Leens and Pat Vaira. He lived in the Lambert area with his parents until moving to town in 1988. The family moved their home to Crane and he attended Savage school where he enjoyed playing football. He attended the youth challenge program in Dillon, MT, and then the Job Corps where he learned diesel mechanics. He enjoyed spending time with his grandparents on the farm. As a youngster he could be found tagging
along with Grandpa Paul to check the cows and sheep. He so loved to play on the 3 wheelers, 4 wheelers, and motorcycles, pretty much anything with a motor. As a young man, he worked several jobs growing up including a work over rig, oil field Derrick hand and some directional drilling on the lands near lambert and the surrounding area. He was proud of his accomplishments with the oil field. He also worked for a seismograph crew for a year. He worked with his friends on and off making some honey; he often said he enjoyed this calming work. He mostly enjoyed and loved the water, where you could find him most summer days. He loved his boat, and wakeboarding was where he could feel free. He was a very strong willed man and willing to stand up for what he thought was right, whether it was right or not. His death was a sudden and tragic loss to his family, and he will be missed.
Chase is survived by his father Pat Vaira, Sidney, MT, mother Julie Whitehead and husband Sam Whitehead of Helena, MT, siblings Rochelle Griffin and brother in law Nicholaus Griffin, niece Alexa Griffin and Dakotah Griffin of Sacramento, CA, his brother Kyle Vaira of Sidney, MT, his sisters Bailey and Kali Whitehead of Helena. His grandfather, Paul Vaira, and aunts and uncles Tim and wife Jean Vaira of Williston, ND, Kelly and wife Jenney Vaira of Lambert, Dennis Baxter of Helena, and Kathy Pedersen of Helena.
Chase is preceded in death by his grandfather Dale Leens, his grandmothers Ardelle Vaira and Geraldine Schieffer, uncles Allen Pedersen, and Collin Vaira.
Cremation has taken place. Services for Celebration of Life, followed by a reception, will be held at 10:00AM, Saturday August 17, 2019 at Pella Lutheran Church in Sidney, MT.