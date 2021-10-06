Cheryl Ann Knudson, 56, of Sidney, Montana went home to be with her heavenly father on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, due to complications in the hospital.
Cheryl was born on Aug. 13, 1965 in West Chester, Pennsylvania to Rev. Paul and Sally Brannan. She graduated high school in McIntosh, South Dakota.
On Aug. 5, 1983, she married Oran Baumeister and moved to Tribune, Kansas where she had two children, Evan James and Preston Michael. She was a stay at home mom while the boys were young. As years went by, she moved to Sidney and was working at Cenex where she would meet the love of her life. On Oct. 13, 1995, she married Walter Richard Knudson. With him came three children, Alicia, Zeth and Nate. She worked at Footers and 1st Choice Collison.
Then life happened and she became a stay at home mom and Nana. She was a mother to her children but also to many who came into her home and she loved every one of them. She was the rock that held her family together.
She would always let you know how she felt. She wasn’t afraid to speak her mind. She would always open her home to those who needed someone to talk to or whoever needed her help. She enjoyed hosting family gatherings. It always made her happy being around those that she loved. She was always taking care of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren but that wouldn’t stop her from being a friend, sister, or aunt.
Cheryl enjoyed many things in her life- scrapbooking, card making, motorcycle riding, hunting, gardening and cleaning houses for others. You could always hear her cheering on her children at baseball games, football games and derbies.
Cheryl was a very caring and loving wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt and friend. She touched a lot of lives with her words, her touch and with her huge hugs and kisses. She will forever be in the hearts and minds of those who knew her.
Surviving her is her husband, Walter Knudson; her adopted sons, Channing and Logan Knudson; her children, Preston Baumeister of Billings, Nate Knudson, Alicia Knudson of Bismarck, North Dakota, and Zeth Knudson of Ardmore, Oklahoma; her four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; her siblings, Paul “PJ” (Janet) Brannan of Sidney, Lee Brannan(Lorrie Miner) of Chamberlin, South Dakota, Penny (Adree) Tyler of Fairview, Oklahoma and Robyn Brannan of Sidney; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Paul and Sally Brannan; her son, Evan Baumeister; and grandson, Ace Baumeister.
Funeral services for Cheryl are at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at the Carpenter’s Church in Sidney with Pastor Gloria Buxbaum officiating. Interment will be in the Richland Memorial Park Cemetery in Sidney under the care of Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at the funeral home and one hour before services at the church.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.