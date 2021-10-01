Cheryl Knudson, 56

Cheryl Knudson, 56, of Sidney, Montana passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at the Sidney Health Center in Sidney, Montana.

Funeral services for Cheryl are pending at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney.

Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

