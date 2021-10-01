Cheryl Knudson, 56 Oct 1, 2021 Oct 1, 2021 Updated 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Cheryl Knudson, 56Cheryl Knudson, 56, of Sidney, Montana passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at the Sidney Health Center in Sidney, Montana.Funeral services for Cheryl are pending at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney.Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com. To plant a tree in memory of Cheryl Knudsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments Submit Obituary We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Your Social Connection