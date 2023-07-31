No services are planned. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, MT is assisting the family. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Christie “Chris” King. 69 passed away on Friday July 28, 2023 at the Sidney Health Center in Sidney, MT.

