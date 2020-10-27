Christine “Chris” Brookman, 69, of Bainville, Montaana, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, at her residence in Bainville, Montana. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Chris's Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. (MST), Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at the First English Lutheran Church in Bainville, Montana. Pastor Gretchen Wagner will officiate. Interment will be at Bainville Cemetery in Bainville, Montana. Visitation will be held Monday, November 2, 2020, from 9 am. to 6 p.m. (CST) at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND, with a Family Service, open to the public, to be held at 6 p.m. (CST). Friends may also call at the Church one hour prior to services.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Chris’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.