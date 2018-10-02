Memorial service for Christopher “Chris” Roth, 30, Orangeville, Utah, formerly of Sidney, is at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, at the Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel in Sidney with Pastor Richard Evans officiating.
Christopher Charles Roth was born Sept. 10, 1988, to Charles and Elizabeth (Larson) Roth. Even as an infant, he always had to be doing something. He loved car rides and being laid on the running dryer to calm him. He stayed active for the next 30 years. In his younger years he had a passion for bikes and skateboards. He learned to tear them apart and to fix them, and always wanted the next thrill which lead him to making ramps.
Big and small, he liked testing himself and this probably inspired his love of building. He picked up both his mechanical and construction abilities from his dad. Some of their best time was them working together years later in construction.
Chris was the sort of person that made lifelong friendships from Daniel to even his future wife Erica he knew from a young age. Chris was always busy doing something, whether it was playing hacky sack or gaming with his uncle John.
His family was very important to him. He loved his grandma Marlene very much, and his cousins Kayla and Jessica were also close to him his whole life.
Chris did have his struggles. He lost his mom at a young age, which would affect Chris the rest of his life.
Chris jumped into adulthood head on. He went to Job Corp with a focus on construction. He worked with his dad in construction and met Robin who would be his side kick for many years. Chris also started dating Brittany, who he was with for several years. On Jan. 15, 2009, they were blessed with a girl, Ava Jane. A few years later on Jan. 11, 2011, they welcomed son Riley Charles.
Chris later started a relationship with Erica, who would become his wife. On Aug. 9, 2016, Chris and Erica welcomed a baby girl, Charlee Elizabeth. The following year they moved to Utah, and were married a few months later on May 27, 2017.
Chris took his abilities to the next level for work, becoming a skilled concrete worker. On March 5, 2018, baby girl Asher Michelle was born. At the time of his death Chris and Erica were remodeling their new home. Chris passed away at his home in Orangeville, Utah, on Sept. 24, 2018.
Chris is survived by his wife, Erica; children, Charlee, Asher, Ava and Riley; his father, Charles (Sam); uncle, John (Jen); aunt, Rhonda (Mike); cousins, Kayla, Jessica, Brady, Sarah, and Colton.
He is preceded in death by: his mother, Elizabeth and grandma, Marlene.