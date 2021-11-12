Clara Louise Mastvelten
June 2, 1941-November 10, 2021
Clara Louise Mastvelten, 80, of Savage, Montana joined the angels on Nov. 10, 2021.
Clara Louise was born to William and Nora Cotter on June 2, 1941 in Fairview, Montana. She joined her older sister and closest friend Marlene and was followed later by Ervin, Lillian, Matthew, and Elaine.
When she was three, the family moved to Crane where she attended school through eighth grade before attending Sidney High School, graduating in 1959.
During her junior year of high school, she met the love of her life, Don Mastvelten on a blind date and they were married on Sept. 12, 1959. They welcomed three beautiful children Dona, Shelly, and Randy and from that moment on their home was happy, full, and busy. Don and Clara welcomed many kids into their home with an open door and an available bed if needed. They truly believed “there was always room for one more.” She was a blessing to her family and friends.
Clara was a true homemaker. She sewed many clothes for her kids, including their cheerleading uniforms for the high school squad, washed football uniforms for the entire team and was always cooking something. She spent countless hours with Maxine Gregg and Betty DeShaw baking goodies to share with her family and neighbors. Clara always had a hot cup of coffee and a seat at her puzzle table ready for anyone who stopped in, no one was a stranger. She was the county travelling hairdresser, going wherever needed to fix the hair of anyone who asked, never charging for her services.
When her grandkids started to arrive, her life became even fuller. Her grandkids and great-grandkids filled her home, her heart, and even her bed! She was always a willing participant in whatever they asked her to do, whether it was fixing her hair and makeup, assisting her with her baking, or popping popcorn without a lid. She treasured every note and drawing they gave her and displayed them proudly. None of them ever grew too big to sit on her lap to be rocked in her chair.
Clara loved bingo (a trait she inherited from her mom), walking in the fall leaves, collecting decorative churches and anything with chickens, and taking trips to Deadwood with her daughters and sister, Marlene. She was a fierce Warrior fan, only missing games when she absolutely had to. She followed her kids, grandkids and her great grandkids throughout the state to any event they competed in. She was their number one fan.
Clara survived breast cancer and was a proud and dedicated survivor, attending the Relay for Life every year with her daughters and close friend Marlene Hedegaard in Billings.
She will be greatly missed by the entire community of Savage but especially by the hearts and lives that she touched.
Clara is survived by her husband Don; daughters- Dona (Glenn) Dillman and Shelly (Randy) Sanders; son, Randy (Cheryl) Mastvelten; sister, Marlene Reitz; brothers- Ervin (Janel) Cotter and Matt (Kim) Cotter; grandchildren- Kirk (Melissa) Sanders and their children Hunter, Madycen, and Jaxcen, Nicole (Chris) Peterson and their children Aspen, Karlee, Jaylee, and Kynlie, Donny Dillman and his son Bennett, Austin Mastvelten, and Andria Mastvelten and her children Trycaen, Jemma and Aubrie.
She is preceded in death by her parents William and Nora; her sisters- Lillian Cotter and Elaine Rehbein; sisters-in-law — Kaye Braun and Patsy Barone- brothers-in-law — Doug Barone and Wally Braun; and great-grandson Tayler Peterson.
Mass of the Christian Burial for Clara is at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Sidney, Montana with Father Callistus “Cally” Igwenagu as presider. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery in Savage under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Visitation will be on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour before mass at the church.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.