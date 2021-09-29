Claude R Watkins, 92, passed away peacefully in Fort Bragg, California on Sept. 21, 2021.
He is born on June 5, 1929, in Glendive, Montana, the eldest son of Claude O. Watkins and Helen Hunt. He grew up with his parents and younger brother, John, in Sidney, Montana.
While growing up, he helped out at farms of family friends but found his passion for rural journalism in his teens while he working part-time at the local newspaper.
After graduating from Sidney High school, he continued his education at Stanford University in California. Wanting to be close to his family, he then transferred to the University of Montana and earned a degree in Journalism.
He worked as a journalist for several small-town newspapers in Montana and Oregon before making editor his main career for over 25 years at the University of Washington. He was a respected editor and strives for perfection in his work.
He loves humor and puns were his favorite. He came out with an original Thanksgiving pun, was very proud of it and it was recited every year during family gatherings despite protest moans and groans while he recites it.
"Remember, Don't gobble too much turkey or you'll have trouble dressing,
and that cran-be berry-berry bad!"
As a Montanan, he loves fly fishing and taking fishing trips as far north as Canada.
He took residence in Everett, Washington after his retirement. He did many cross-country trips, traveled abroad, and developed new friendships.
In 2019, Bob moved to Fort Bragg to be with friends that considers him as family.
He was preceded in death by his parents - Claude O. Watkins and Helen Hunt, younger brother John and is survived by his son Mark, his nephew Pete and sister-in-law Ann Marie.
He is remembered as a kind, loving, funny, and patient man. Bob will be missed and remain in the hearts of those that loved him.
