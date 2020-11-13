Clifford “Kip” Jones, 73
Visitation for Cliff is Thursday, November 12th, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Family services will be on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, Montana. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com Due to COVID recommendations; the family requests that masks be worn during the service.
Clifford « Kip » Frederick Jones of Sidney passed away with his wife Marcella by his side on Saturday evening, November 7, 2020, at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, Montana due to complications of COVID-19. He was 73.
Clifford was born on October 12, 1947 in Sidney, to Darold and Mabel (Kallevig) Jones. Cliff was the second to the youngest of six children. He attended Sidney Schools, graduating in 1965. After graduation he joined the Army National Guard and served for seven years. During that time, he worked for the family business; Jones Construction Service, Inc. Cliff married Marcella Sticka on May 18th, 1968. They recently celebrated 52 years of marriage. To this union two sons were born, Troy and Darold.
Cliff grew up hunting and fishing with his father and he continued that tradition with his wife, sons and grandsons. He enjoyed collecting agates, reading and traveling. His favorite place to visit was Gardiner, MT because of the beautiful scenery and wildlife. But his most favorite place to be was anywhere his loving wife was. He was extremely proud of his grandkids and kept up on all of their activities. Kip’s dog Gauge was his constant companion. They were inseparable.
Cliff dedicated his life to his work with Jones Construction. He was an excellent boss and patient teacher. He took great pride in his company business. He was well respected in the community for his honesty, loyalty and quality work. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Cliff is survived by: his wife, Marcella Jones; his son Darold (Kari) Jones; his grandkids, Krissa, Landan, Gresh, Trace and Jett Jones; his brothers, Bill (Diane) Jones and John (Lois) Jones; his sister Dorothy (Sheryl) Price; and his many nieces and nephews.
Cliff is preceded in death by: his parents, his son Troy, his sisters Virginia Koch and Loretta Belinski.