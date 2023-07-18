Clint Volbrecht

Clint Volbrecht, 61, of Richey, Montana passed away peacefully at his home Monday morning July 17, 2023 surrounded by his wife and daughters. He fought a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Memorial services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, July 21, 2023 at the Richey High School Gymnasium with Chris Buller officiating. Silha Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Clint was the oldest son of Butch and Sheryl (Wienke) Volbrecht and the proud big brother of Cole and Kelly. He was born August 5th, 1961 in Sidney, MT. He attended Divide Country School until 2nd grade until the family moved into Richey. He was a standout basketball player for the Richey Royals and center for the 1979 class C football state champions. He graduated from Richey High School in 1980.

