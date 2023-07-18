Clint Volbrecht, 61, of Richey, Montana passed away peacefully at his home Monday morning July 17, 2023 surrounded by his wife and daughters. He fought a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Memorial services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, July 21, 2023 at the Richey High School Gymnasium with Chris Buller officiating. Silha Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Clint was the oldest son of Butch and Sheryl (Wienke) Volbrecht and the proud big brother of Cole and Kelly. He was born August 5th, 1961 in Sidney, MT. He attended Divide Country School until 2nd grade until the family moved into Richey. He was a standout basketball player for the Richey Royals and center for the 1979 class C football state champions. He graduated from Richey High School in 1980.
Throughout his life he worked in the oilfield, Custom farm service, Klamert Railroad Salvage, and Shennum Construction. He found his passion when he began working for his Uncle Bruce Kenny at Kenny Fertilizer, later becoming AgPartners. Bruce taught Clint everything he knew and then retired. Clint moved up as manager/agronomist and here we are 27 years later. Spring time was the busiest and his favorite time of year. He loved all his coworkers and cared dearly for his all farmers.
On May 20th, 1995 Clint married Lissa Beery and to this union they had two daughters Megan and Ellie. Clint loved hunting, fishing, NASCAR, and the Miami Dolphins but he loved nothing more than being a dad. He was Megan and Ellie’s biggest cheerleader in whatever they chose to do.
He was a Boy Scout, a member of the Richey Rod & Gun, Circle Walleyes Unlimited, leader for the Green & White 4-H club, a Richey City Council member for 10 years, and a baptized confirmed member of the American Lutheran Church. He was a self-taught taxidermist and started his Broken Arrow Taxidermy business. His artistic talent can be seen in several homes throughout many states as he did numerous deer, antelope, elk, and even a longhorn steer.
He is survived by his wife Lissa, daughters, Megan of Billings, Ellie (Kramer) Dunham of Richey. mother, Sheryl of Richey, sister, Kelly (Doug) Kunick of Glendive, brother, Cole of Billings, mother-in-law, Joanne Beery of Vida, sister-in-laws, Nita (Ed) Crockett of Circle, Beth (Michael) Conroy of Circle, brother-in-law, Matt (Krista) Beery of Vida. Several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Butch Volbrecht, father-in-law, Eddy Beery, sister-in-law, Leanne Switzer, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.