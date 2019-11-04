Funeral Mass for Con “Prince” Cayer, 78 of Sidney, MT are at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, November 2, 2019, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Sidney with Father Russell Kovash as presider. Interment will be in the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, MT under the care of Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Con “Prince” Cayer of Sidney, MT passed away at Bethel Lutheran Home in Williston, ND in the early morning hours of Wednesday, October 23, 2019, after suffering a major stroke on July 27th.
Con was born on November 2, 1940, in Glendive, MT to Herb and Othelia Cayer. He was the second born of three children. He grew up on a ranch south of Lambert.
Prince and Shirley met in the fall of 1964 and were united in marriage on December 6, 1966 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sidney, when he gained another family. To their union, two daughters were born Jamie and Georgette.
He had many odd jobs before he went to work at the feed lot for 7 years, then with the Richland County Road Department and Fencing for 33 years. It was there that he found the second love of his life, working with heavy machinery. He liked helping farmers during beet season, and after his retirement, he continued working for the county, then moved into the oil field. He enjoyed working, staying busy, and meeting new people. When he wasn’t working he liked to talk on the phone with people, work in his garage, work on tractors, go to garage sales, and browse through car dealerships where he was able to visit with his car dealer friends. He had lots of friends, and wherever he went he always ran into people to visit with, yes, he was a social butterfly.
Con is survived by his wife Shirley, daughter Georgette (Chris) Huravitch, grandchildren, Caden and Cara, brothers and sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews, who were all special to him.
Con was preceded in death by his daughter, Jamie, his parents Herb and Othelia Cayer, his brother Gary Cayer, his sister Pam Drewry, his in-laws Herbert and Alma Fuhrmann, numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, and all his aunts and uncles.